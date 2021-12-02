Mexico’s top YouTuber makes as much as US $785,000 in a month

With the rise of social media networks, influencers who make their living from their online presence have become a ubiquitious fact of life. Love them or hate them, if you spend significant amounts of time online you are sure to have heard of influencers Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Lele Pons, to name a few.

Influencers can be found around the world and in many walks of life. Sponsored athletes, models, singers, artists and many other online personalities have managed to turn large social media followings into lucrative publicity deals with brands or marketing agencies.

Mexico is no exception to the rule: a number of national and regional influencers have found success catering to both a national and international audience.

The highest paid influencer in the country is Luis Arturo Villar Sudek of Puebla, the man behind the YouTube channel “Luisito Comunica” (Luisito Communicates). Villar’s earnings range from US $49,700 up to $785,500 per month, thanks to a number of ventures all stemming from his online presence.

Villar first found success with travel videos on YouTube, but has since used his earnings and platform to go into real estate, podcasting, acting and more. He currently has 37.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 30.1 million Instagram followers.

Another well-known Mexican influencer is Kimberly Loaiza, a singer and YouTuber with a following similar in size to Villar’s. Loaiza has 34.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 32.3 million followers on Instagram. She has used her platform and status as a content creator to earn up to $164,000 a month.

Other highly-paid Mexican influencers include YouTube comedian Escorpión Dorado; beauty influencer Mariand Castrejón Castañeda (better known online as Yuya); and Los Polinesios, siblings who turned a YouTube cooking channel into a content creation empire.

With reports from El Heraldo de México