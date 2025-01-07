Tuesday, January 7, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

Migrant crossing numbers at Mexico-US border reaches new low

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Migrant adults and children walking across the Rio Bravo. The water is up to their waists and shoulders.
Migrants in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, attempting to cross into Texas via the Bravo river in November, 2023. Arrests of migrants attempting illegal crossings by US authorities were down significantly in December compared to late 2023. (Cuartoscuro)

The number of migrant arrests at the US-Mexico border in December 2024 was lower than those recorded when former U.S. President Donald Trump completed his term in 2020, according to the news agency Reuters.

About 47,000 migrants were caught illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in December, a senior U.S. border official told Reuters. That figure is well below the 250,000 apprehended in December 2023 and is also notably lower than the 71,000 migrant arrests made in December 2020 as Trump concluded his 2017—2021 presidency, Reuters reported.

Adult male migrant wearing a backpack and pulling a child in a grocery shopping wagon, which also carries belongings, on a Tapachula, Chiapas, street at night.
Migrants leave by night from Tapachula, Chiapas, heading toward northern Mexico. (Damián Sánchez/Cuartoscuro)

This drop in migrant apprehensions is part of a broader shift in border dynamics that includes a new migrant policy in Mexico — although immigration remains a subject of debate and concern as Trump prepares to begin his second term as the U.S. president on Jan. 20. 

However, this relative calm could be upended, Reuters reports, if a Trump administration decides to carry out its threat of mass deportation in the coming months.

The number of migrants caught illegally crossing into the United States rose to record highs during President Joe Biden’s time in office, but it began to fall last year, especially after Mexico and Panama stepped up border enforcement.

A new migrant policy referred to as “dispersion and exhaustion” has become the center of the Mexican government’s immigration strategy, according to the Associated Press (AP). Last year, the policy significantly reduced the number of migrants reaching the U.S. border.

The Mexican government permits migrants to gather and organize in southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala. The authorities then allow them to walk for several weeks, whereupon immigration officials move in and offer the exhausted travelers bus tickets to cities further north.

The migrants are then dispersed at various cities not located along the traditional migrant route, told that they will be able to continue their journey north once their immigration status has been reviewed.

A children's entertainer in costume performs for migrant children sitting in a circle on a street in Irapuato, Mexico.
Migrant children celebrate Three Kings Day on the streets of Irapuato, Guanajuato, on Tuesday. Many of the children’s parents said they were waiting in Irapuato to hop illegally onto “La Bestia,” a cargo train that travels northward through Mexico to the U.S. border. (Pedro Anza/Cuartoscuro)

Instead, they find themselves in a no-man’s land, ignored by immigration authorities and without papers to legally depart the area.

“Immigration [officials] told us they were going to give us a permit to transit the country freely for 10, 15 days, and it wasn’t like that,” a 28-year-old Venezuelan migrant told the AP. “They left us dumped here [in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco] without any way to get out. ”

Migrants have complained about the false promises to supply free transit permits, while others have discovered that the permits authorities gave them only allow them to travel within the state in which they were deposited. The migrants are further restricted by federal policy that prohibits bus companies from selling tickets to anyone without a visa or Mexican citizenship documents.

Two weeks ahead of Trump’s second inauguration, the AP reported, “Mexico continues dissolving attention-getting migrant caravans and dispersing migrants throughout the country to keep them far from the U.S. border while simultaneously limiting how many accumulate in any one place.”

More than a half dozen caravans of about 1,500 migrants each have set out from Chiapas in recent weeks, but none have made it very far.

With reports from Reuters, The Associated Press and Jobaaj Stories

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


A close up view of a bullet casing lying on a nighttime street with lights in the distance

US citizen killed by state police in Ciudad Juárez

MND Staff - 0
According to his family, US citizen Julián Alfredo Rodríguez Medina was unarmed when the Chihuahua state police officer shot at his car.
Formal sector construction workers

Mexico’s job growth, down 67%, shows signs of formal sector strain

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's formal sector added 213,993 new jobs last year — the weakest job growth since 2020, when it registered a net loss of 648,000 jobs during the pandemic.
Doosung Tech plant

Korean EV parts manufacturer invests US $25M in Coahuila

MND Staff - 0
Local authorities hope to attract other automotive tech companies to the state as they seek to position Monclova as a key player in the growing EV sector. 

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC