2 weeks later, missing Jalisco family found alive and well

A Jalisco family who disappeared two weeks ago has been found alive and well, Governor Enrique Alfaro announced Friday.

The governor said on Twitter that the four missing members of the Villaseñor Romo family — the father, mother, their son and the father’s sister — were located at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The announcement comes a day after another member of the family, 1-year-old Julia Isabella Villaseñor, was found alone but in good health on a vacant lot in the municipality of La Barca, Jalisco.

“Yesterday, the little one, Julia Isabella, was found, and today we begin the day with the news we’d all been waiting to hear: at 2:30 in the morning, her family was found as well,” Alfaro wrote.

“After days of searching without rest in different municipalities of the state, … her mother, father, aunt and the little boy [her brother] … are today safe and sound.”

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said that the family, who disappeared on March 25 while traveling home to Zapopan from Mexico City, was found in La Laja, a community in the municipality of Zapotlanejo, located about 40 kilometers east of Guadalajara.

Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solís said members of the family were undergoing medical checks but were in good health. He didn’t provide details about what happened to the family or where they had been for the past two weeks.

Blanca Trujillo Cuevas, head of the FGE’s missing persons division, said the family was located as the result of “hard work” that included search operations, interviews and the collection of information.

“Today we celebrate that they’re alive, well and going to return to their family members,” she said.

The five members of the family were reported missing after Salvador Romo, father of Jimena Romo, lost contact with them as they were driving home to Jalisco from a vacation in Mexico City.

Seven of eight officers on the Acatic police force in Jalisco were arrested in connection with the family’s disappearance. They currently remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Source: Milenio (sp)