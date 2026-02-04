MND Local: Guadalajara addresses a measles outbreak and other news

So far in 2026, Jalisco has suffered the worst measles outbreak in Mexico, with infections reported in 39 of the state’s 125 municipalities. This unenviable statistic follows an entire year in which Jalisco had the second-highest level of confirmed cases in Mexico, just behind Chihuahua.

Measles infections spur 15 Jalisco primary schools to switch to remote classes

The deteriorating situation in the state has led 15 elementary schools to partially or completely suspend in-person classes, according to the Jalisco Ministry of Education (SEJ).

The upsurge in measles cases has been especially challenging to contain as it’s broadly distributed. Schools in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque and Tonalá all struggled with an upsurge in cases in January. Most have now switched to remote learning.

In response, the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ), Mexico’s Social Security Institute (IMSS), and other health providers have intensified the state’s vaccination effort, with a focus on the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. The effort involves small brigades of healthcare workers going house-to-house, 670 fixed vaccination centers across the state, and 40 mobile units targeting busy public spaces.

As of mid-January, the campaign was distributing up to 12,000 doses daily.

Guadalajara airport improvements accelerate ahead of the World Cup

Four and a half months before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Guadalajara International Airport has numerous works underway that, combined with others already completed, will help to smooth the journey for thousands of international fans headed to la perla Tapatía to enjoy the festivities.

In a recent interview with the newspaper El Mural, Airport Director Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi touted several key improvements that he says will enhance airport access for visitors and residents alike ahead of the first kickoff at Zapopan’s Estadio Akron. These include an increase in the airport parking lot’s capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 spaces and the expansion of the Guadalajara-Chapala Highway to three lanes.

Transit improvements are also pending

The city is also working day and night to add Line 5, a bus rapid-transit link on a dedicated lane of the Carretera Chapala connecting the airport to Guadalajara’s mass transit network. This new line, to be known as “Mi Macro Aeropuerto,” is slated to begin operations on May 15, roughly three weeks before kickoff at Estadio Akron.

Due to time constraints, Mi Macro Aeropuerto will use a temporary station in front of the airport’s international lounge during the World Cup, with a permanent station planned for the airport’s future Terminal 2, projected to be completed by 2027.



The airport’s enhancements build on several other improvements completed in 2024 and 2025, including the addition of a second runway and the remodeling of Terminal 1.

In parallel, the airport has expanded ground transport services, with the addition of a third taxi company as well as a new shuttle service that runs from the airport terminal to the historic center, the new bus terminal, Expo Guadalajara, and the Minerva roundabout, with departures every hour.



United Airlines to add direct service to Guadalajara in June for World Cup

In related news, United Airlines just announced it will add daily nonstop service between Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) and Chicago O’Hare (CHI) in June, to capitalize on increased demand tied to the coming 2026 World Cup.

The route will be offered June 8–27 on a Boeing 737-700 aircraft, according to the Aeroroutes website.

New program teaches metro children about responsible pet ownership

For anyone who’s seen a puppy callously discarded on the street after Christmas or noticed a neglected animal languishing on private property, you may have wondered: What can be done about such an awful situation?

It turns out you’re not alone.

In Guadalajara, a new program aims to reduce animal suffering and change the human mindset that underpins it. Over the past year, 53 “Veterinarian for a Day” and 32 “Mini Farm” workshops have been held around Guadalajara’s metro region, involving nearly 2,000 locals, most of whom were children.

The Mini Farm workshop participants enjoyed a “hands-on” experience, living with and caring for animals, including sheep, goats, donkeys, rabbits and roosters. According to specialists, these experiences are valuable for children who do not have pets at home, as it strengthens values such as empathy and respect for animals while preventing abuse.

Ruth Rodríguez, who oversees the programs, put the focus squarely on fostering more responsible pet ownership.

“We try to leave them with a clear message about the responsibility involved in having a pet: feeding them, cleaning their space, vaccinating them and taking them to the vet,” Rodríguez said. “We also promote responsible adoption and not impulsive purchases, especially during the holiday season.”

With greater awareness and sensitivity, the program aims to reduce the rate of pet abandonments and improve the quality of life for local animals.

Charros baseball team claims 2nd consecutive LMP Championship

While half of the United States endured blizzard-like conditions in late January, the Charros of Jalisco were putting on a clinic against the Tomateros of Culiacán at their home stadium in Zapopan. On Sunday, January 26, the team wrapped up its second consecutive Mexican Pacific League (LMP) Championship, sweeping the best-of-seven series 4-0, in front of a capacity crowd.

The decisive fourth game was filled with drama: The Charros took an early lead on a two-run single from Alejandro Osuna, accompanied by two runs from Julián Ornelas. The Tomateros responded with a six-run rally, capped by Orlando Martínez’s three-run homer, seizing the lead 6-3.

But the Charros would not be denied. They rallied in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three times, and wrapped up the series with an 8-6 win.

Next up for the Charros is the Caribbean Series, which began earlier this week in Guadalajara and continues through Feb. 7.

