MND Local: San Miguel de Allende community roundup

San Miguel just wrapped up its annual Día De Muertos celebrations and the annual blues and jazz festival, and now the city is starting to prepare for the holiday season with special events and activities for Thanksgiving and especially for Christmas.

Before we get into those, let’s take a look at what’s going on with three of San Miguel’s longtime nonprofit organizations, starting with Audubon de México.

Looking out (and up) for birds

Established here in 1967, Audubon de México offers monthly birdwalks from January through November, cleanups at the Presa Allende — and weekly kayak outings there through Amigos de la Presa — and nature programs for area public school kids.

It’s migratory season, so birds are arriving around San Miguel, said April Gaydos, the group’s president. Those with a sharp eye, or good binoculars, might see orioles, vermillion flycatchers, blue grosbeaks, warblers, blue-grey gnatcatchers, hawks and the crested caracara, which Gaydos said is her favorite bird.

Audubon de México has participated in the annual international Christmas Bird Count for at least the past decade, she noted, and has three sites for local volunteers to visit. This year, the bird count is taking place on Dec. 20 from 7:45 a.m. until noon.

“We always count birds and report them to eBird at the Cornell (University) Ornithology Lab,” Gaydos said. “You can learn a lot just by visiting there to see what kind of birds are in the region.”

Want to participate in the bird count? You don’t need any experience, Gaydos said, and Audubon de México can provide binoculars. For contact information, see the group’s website.

A cultural center’s anniversary celebrations

El Sindicato, an independent, alternative community cultural center located at Recreo 4, is observing its 30th anniversary and will feature a special Thanksgiving concert with classical and opera music on Nov. 30, plus a Cuban music concert, to close out the celebrations. More information can be found here.

The center has two main rooms, an auditorium with room for 120, a literary café and other offerings. Events at El Sindicato include plays, music and dance performances, conferences and workshops. There is also a variety of art and dance classes available.

El Sindicato was founded in 1995, following the closure of the textile factory where the Fábrica la Aurora art gallery complex is now located. Families from the textile workers’ union and members of the public subsequently brought the ties formed there to El Sindicato to provide a social and cultural space for all.

A plant conservatory’s renovation

The El Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden and Protected Natural Area on the northeast edge of San Miguel reopened its Conservatory of Mexican Plants on Nov. 21 to show the public some recent renovation work. There were guided tours of the renovated areas, along with the herbarium, and a presentation of the botanical species discovered at El Charco.

That discovered species is Viridantha minuscula, now known as the Charco bromeliad. It was sighted on the cliffs at El Charco by biologist José Viccon and later found to be a rare example of a plant with no previous record.

The conservatory greenhouse was built in 2000 and contains cacti and other succulent plant specimens, including some that are rare or endangered. There are also native fish and aquatic plants there.

El Charco is open daily 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and general admission is 100 pesos. Annual memberships and renewals are 2,000 pesos but are reduced to 1,800 pesos until Dec. 15. Membership allows free access for the member and two guests for one year and discounted access to special tours and events.

A thank-you party is also coming on Dec. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at Posada Corazón, Aldama 9, with memberships available there or at El Charco.

Christmas is coming to town

San Miguel is getting ready to honor this very special season. Christmas decorations are starting to show up across the city, and we’re seeing ads and posters for art performances, holiday-themed mercados, pop-up craft sales, neighborhood special events, menu specials and much more.

Just a sample of what’s coming up:

Paprika Restaurant and Music House, Ancha de San Antonio 9, will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 6 from noon to 5 p.m., featuring music, art, food, jewelry, crafts and gifts.

A two-day Heart to Heart Charity Bazaar to benefit Patronato Pro Niños is coming Dec. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reforma 75c in Ignacio Ramirez.

The Biblioteca Pública, Insurgentes 25, has at least four Christmas-related events on its calendar : a Nativity play on Dec. 18; a Nativity posada and also a performance of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 19; and a concert of Christmas carols and seasonal songs on Dec. 22.

The International Festival of Jazz & Blues is presenting a Christmas Jazz Concert featuring singer Tenoch Niño de Rivera on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at Cent’anni Restaurant, Canal 34.

A cross-cultural art pilgrimage

Mexico News Daily (MND) Co-owner Tamanna Bembenek, who has shared her art through previous MND articles, invites the public to her art show, “Between Worlds,” on Dec. 20, Jan. 24 and Feb. 7. More information is available here or by contacting info@sanmiguelartloft.com.

“After years of focusing on optimizing my schedule and career, I reconnected with art when I moved to Mexico,” Bembenek said. “Life slowed down, and my mind found space to reflect, get bored and find inspiration.

“I rediscovered color and began painting again, exploring themes like anxiety, healing, solitude and growth. Over the past five years, my art has become a bridge between two ancient cultures: Mexico and India. It reflects a journey toward stillness, intention and healing.”

The show is not commercial but a work in progress, and nothing is for sale, she said, adding, “If you’ve ever felt ‘between worlds’ in your life — career, culture, identity or adulthood — this show may resonate with you.”

Learn something new

In-person and online registration is open at the Instituto Allende’s Lifelong Learning Program, Ancha de San Antonio 9. Courses are offered from January through March, and the cost ranges from free to 400 pesos.

Subjects vary widely from the political to the literary, with a generous dose of history and culture. It doesn’t pay to delay since three of the courses are already sold out or full. For specifics on the courses and how to register, visit the program’s website.

Cathy Siegner is an independent journalist based in San Miguel and Montana. She has journalism degrees from the University of Oregon and Northwestern University.