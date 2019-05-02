More than 1,300 Children’s Day food poisoning victims in Veracruz

Authorities in Veracruz report that 1,358 people were admitted to emergency rooms on Children’s Day after contracting food poisoning.

Health officials said the Zongolica, Tlaquilpa and Río Blanco regional hospitals looked after 699 of the intoxicated adults and children, while 433 were admitted at the IMSS clinics in Atlahuilco and Tehuipango.

Another 186 received medical care at the health centers in Tilica and Alcomunga, Puebla, while 40 were taken to private medical institutions.

While most of the victims were in no danger after receiving outpatient oral rehydration, some severe cases required intravenous fluid regulation.

Lab results are expected in three to four days and will enable authorities to determine the cause of intoxication.

At the same time, the state government announced that it will be proceeding legally against World Vision, organizer of the annual event. Preliminary reports indicate that children began feeling ill after eating cake.

Education Secretary Zenyazen Escobar García told reporters that the massive food poisoning could have been “tragic,” and that Governor Cuitláhuac García Jiménez had ordered that action be taken against the aid organization.

World Vision said in a statement later the same day that it was fully prepared to work with authorities to investigate the source of the poisoning and promised medical aid to victims.

The organization, which said it had been involved in the Children’s Day event for 10 years, said it was “deeply concerned” over Tuesday’s incident.

There were also cases of Children’s Day food poisoning in Guerrero.

