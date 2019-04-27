5,000 eager youths show up for Talent Land math class

The week-long tech expo Talent Land concluded yesterday in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where Julio Ríos, the Colombian science and mathematics YouTuber known as Julioprofe, attracted more than 5,000 youths for his talk about mathematics and physics.

Ríos was received “like a rockstar,” said the newspaper Milenio to describe his arrival on the conference floor on the second day of the event.

The online math teacher expressed his amazement at the thousands of young people that gather every year for the show, organized around technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

” . . . The idea of Talent Land is a wise one, an idea that must be commended as it attracts the young and guides them through technology to find solutions and to achieve a better society,” said Ríos.

For the last day of Talent Land, Ríos gave a math class with which he hoped to break a Guinness World Record.

Over 5,000 people attended but 887 were disqualified by a Guinness representative and the attempt to break the record failed.

Ríos and his students were not discouraged, and the class started as scheduled with the ringing of a school bell.

The class lasted just over 40 minutes, with the teacher going over basic arithmetic with his students, including addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. The teacher even used apples, pears and geometric figures in his explanations to solve several operations.

“Is this too hard?” the professor asked his students several times, only to receive a chorus of thousands of voices replying “Nooooo!”

The bell rang again to mark the end of the class, but the teacher surprised his students with a test with which their newly acquired knowledge was tested.

More than 60,000 people of all ages attended Talent Land, now in its second year, and experienced over 1,700 hours of content, from conferences on music, robots, videogames and artificial intelligence to a special Jalisco government initiative to explore the intersection between technology and agroindustry.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Economista (sp)