Morelos magical town world’s second most romantic destination

The magical town of Tepoztlán, Morelos, is the world’s second most romantic destination, according to the travel site booking.com.

The designation was based on the high number of reservations by travelers from around the world for Valentine’s Day 2019.

The Morelos destination was ranked just behind Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and followed by Quebec City, Canada.

The travel reservation platform said Tepoztlán is not only recognized for the natural landscapes that surround it but also for the elegance of the views from its hotels, a wide range of spa treatments and yoga retreats and experiences like hiking or horseback riding.

Local restaurants specialize in organizing romantic open-air dinners surrounded by the Sierra del Tepozteco, ideal spots for couples celebrating an anniversary.

Two other destinations ranked highly for United States and Canadian travelers.

Mexico City ranked fifth among favorite Valentine’s destinations for U.S. citizens while Puerto Vallarta was the sixth most popular destination among Canadians.

