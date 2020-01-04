Morelos music and art festival celebrates in ‘hippie style’

Tickets are on sale now for for the eighth Carnaval Bahidorá international music and art festival, a “hippie style” event slated for February 14-16.

The festival’s music includes electronic, rap, hip-hop and more and the 2020 line up so far includes Masters at Work, Ibibio Sound Machine, Teto Preto, Son Rompe Pera, DJ Jasss, Move D, Theo Parrish and Avalon Emerson. More are to be announced.

The site is Las Estacas, a natural water park that is part of the Sierra de Montenegro Ecological Reserve, located 90 minutes south of Mexico City in Tlaltizapan, Morelos. It is a mountainous, wooded area centered on a natural spring which is the source of the Yautepec river.

The park has a number of ecological attractions such as areas for snorkeling, camping, boating, kayaking and inner tubing. It is open to the public, and hosts various events during the year.

The music festival declares itself to be 100% sustainable, providing recycling facilities and more. It also seeks to minimize the impact of the event on the park, such as prohibiting pets and flammable substances, as well as providing bus transportation.

Attendees wear costumes, masks or body paint and food options include vegetarian and vegan specialties. A marketplace will feature clothing, handcrafts, jewelry and other items.

Only people aged 18 and over may attend the event, which does not permit pets, professional video cameras, selfie sticks, flammables, knives or outside food and drinks.

Reservations can be made through the festival website.

Source: El Universal (sp)