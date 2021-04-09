Morena lawmakers want animal rights enshrined in constitution

The ruling Morena party is seeking to enshrine the rights of animals in the constitution on the grounds that they, like humans, are able to perceive and feel things.

A draft constitutional reform put forward by Deputy Lorenia Iveth Valles Sampedro proposes that the state consider animals as “sentient beings” with rights.

The state, therefore, “will adopt the necessary provisions to guarantee their protection, well-being, decent and respectful treatment [and] responsible guardianship and promote a culture of care [for animals],” the proposed reform states.

If the proposal passes Congress, governments at the federal, state and municipal level would have to enact laws that protect animals’ rights and well-being.

Valles, who represents an electoral district in Hermosillo, Sonora, also presented in the lower house of Congress a draft constitutional reform that would oblige the state to establish veterinary hospitals for domestic animals.

“With this initiative, we’re not seeking to make a heap of regulations … but rather establish the base through which the state will really look out for the protection of domestic animals or pets,” the proposal states.

In emphasizing the need to ensure animals’ access to veterinary medicine, the draft reform notes that the poor health of an animal can affect its owner’s well-being. It also notes that some diseases can be transmitted from animals to humans.

“… [The obligation] to attend to the health of domestic animals or pets must be expressed in the constitution,” the proposal states.

Such a reform requires the support of at least two-thirds of lawmakers to pass Congress. Morena and its allies have a slim two-thirds majority in the Chamber of Deputies but only have a simple majority in the Senate.

The makeup of the lower house will change later this year as all 500 seats are up for grabs at elections on June 6.

