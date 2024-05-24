Most hospitalized victims of Monterrey stage collapse released; 2 still serious

The death toll from the collapse of a stage at a campaign event in Nuevo León on Wednesday remains at nine, but a number of people are still in the hospital, including two patients in serious condition, Governor Samuel García said Friday.

García provided an update on the situation in a post to his X account shortly after 6 a.m. Mexico City time.

“Thank God there are no more deaths but we have two people hospitalized in serious/stable condition,” he wrote.

According to the governor, a total of 192 people were hospitalized after sustaining injuries when the roof of a concert-style stage collapsed due to strong wind at a Citizens Movement (MC) party event on Wednesday night in the municipality of San Pedro Garza García, outside of Monterrey.

García said in another X post on Friday morning that 147 are now at home.

“I am infinitely grateful to all the doctors and nurses for looking after so many patients immediately and effectively,” he wrote.

García announced on Thursday that the Nuevo León government would provide 400,000 pesos (US $24,000) in compensation to the families of each of the nine people killed.

“We know at this time nothing can make amends for their loss, but we will do all that we can to support them and accompany them in their pain,” he wrote on X.

The governor told a press conference that the state government was also paying the funeral expenses of the deceased.

García said that those unable to work due to injuries they sustained will receive 100,000 pesos (US $6,000).

He noted that some of those still in hospital are female heads of households who could remain hospitalized for weeks and subsequently face a period of rehabilitation. State authorities will provide food, transport and other support to families that need it, the governor said.

In addition, psychological help will be offered to the 10,000 people who attended the political rally and witnessed the tragedy, García said.

The event was organized for Lorenia Canavati, MC’s mayoral candidate in San Pedro and was attended by some of the party’s other candidates, including presidential aspirant Jorge Álvarez Maynez, who was not injured.

He was on the stage when a powerful gust of wind swept through, causing a large screen emblazoned with the MC logo to lift off. Álvarez Máynez and other candidates and officials reacted quickly, running for their lives.

A short time later, the roof of the stage — including metal lighting trusses — collapsed onto the stage platform and into the crowds of people, killing nine and trapping and/or injuring more than 100 others.

With reports from El Universal