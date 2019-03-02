A traffic accident in Baja California Sur yesterday left seven people dead and another seriously injured.

State Civil Protection undersecretary Carlos Godínez León said the accident occurred around 9:00am on the busy Cabo San Lucas-Todos Santos highway and involved several cars, two pickup trucks and a semi-trailer.

Of the seven people killed in the accident, five were taxi drivers on their way to La Paz to meet with legislators and present their case against a new state transportation law.

The highway was closed for several hours after accident.

