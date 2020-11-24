Murder of girl, 12, triggers angry protest in Zacatecas

Protesters in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, demanding justice in the murder of a 12-year-old girl set fire to the city’s municipal palace Sunday.

The victim, identified only as Sofia, disappeared from her home on November 11. Her body, found Sunday, showed signs of torture and sexual assault.

Demonstrators also called upon Fresnillo Mayor Saúl Monreal to do something about increased violence in the municipality. In an unrelated case, the bodies of five men were found on October 31 in a home in the city. Authorities said they had been tortured with sharp objects.

When Monreal did not appear to address the protesters Sunday, they entered the municipal palace by force and set it on fire, destroying doors and windows. State anti-riot police and the National Guard were called to regain control of the situation.

According to local media accounts, Sofia was kidnapped after being tricked to leave her home. She reportedly received a call at home from a man posing as her teacher who made an appointment with her to go over homework.

State Public Security Minister Arturo López said Sunday that city law enforcement officials were working with the state to obtain justice for the girl.

“I promise we are working in conjunction with the state Attorney General’s Office to find those responsible,” he said.

Nevertheless, protests continued Monday.

In a separate incident, a group of people spray-painted graffiti messages containing the Gulf Cartel’s initials outside Mayor Monreal’s home.

