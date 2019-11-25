Mexico City museum apologizes for removal of breastfeeding mother

Dozens of mothers gathered in Mexico City’s Modern Art Museum (MAM) on Sunday to protest the removal of a breastfeeding mother from the museum last Tuesday.

The woman was told by a security officer that feeding babies, either by breast or bottle, was prohibited on museum grounds.

On Saturday, the museum offered a public apology for the incident, claiming that the security employee had made a “misinterpretation of the regulation.”

The museum said it was committed to promoting awareness of the issue among its staff because “this attitude is not compatible with the viewpoint of this facility.”

Since the protest, the museum has posted a series of works on Instagram that feature women breastfeeding their children.

The museum also posted photos of the protest, showing dozens of women breastfeeding inside the museum and in its gardens, on its Twitter account.

The protest was organized on social media by the Association to Normalize Breastfeeding in Mexico and the Luperca maternity center.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Animal Político (sp)