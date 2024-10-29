‘Narco-tunnel’ discovered during police raid in Xochimilco, Mexico City

Mexico City police discovered a narco-tunnel while conducting a series of raids in the southern borough of Xochimilco that netted the arrest of 27 people and the confiscation of a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The raids were part of an ongoing operation that began on Oct. 10 to address complaints about an increase in street-level drug sales in the borough, according to the newspaper El Universal.

NARCOPASADIZO en XOCHIMILCO

Es un túnel hallado en un predio de vendedrogas en @XochimilcoAl

Conectaba de una casa a otra y luego llevaba a una azotea.

Los equipos especiales de @SSC_CDMX lo hallaron y detuvieron a 3 vendedores.@FiscaliaCDMX indaga. Imágenes #C4EnAlerta pic.twitter.com/Kt2OuA5mCM — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) October 29, 2024

The discovery of the tunnel was made when Mexico City Public Security Ministry (SSC) officials carried out five simultaneous raids in the borough known for its popular floating gardens, which are a major tourism attraction in Xochimilco.

In collaboration with officers from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, the SSC officials executed five search warrants at six properties.

The tunnel was found to connect two of the buildings that served as warehouses in the Santa Crucita neighborhood, reported the newspaper Milenio.

The initial discoveries produced by the search warrants led to 17 additional raids in 10 other neighborhoods in Xochimilco, according to El Universal. The last of the raids took place on Oct. 26.

In addition to securing the tunnel, the authorities reported confiscating more than 1,000 “doses” of cocaine, 364 packets of marijuana, three vehicles, an unspecified amount of cash, cell phones and unidentified “items of value.”

Resultado del operativo de reforzamiento de seguridad implementado en @XochimilcoAl, entre el 10 y el 26 de octubre, compañeros de @SSC_CDMX detuvieron a 27 personas, algunas de ellas con antecedentes delictivos, y aseguraron más de mil 300 dosis de presunta droga. En la #SSC… pic.twitter.com/CJG1xybZCY — Pablo Vázquez Camacho (@PabloVazC) October 28, 2024

The news site Periódico Enfoque reported that several of the 27 suspects arrested had criminal records, with four of them having served time in Mexico City prisons on charges ranging from domestic violence to robbery and breaking and entering. The same source also reported that two of the suspects were members of an unidentified local security force.

Milenio reported that the suspects have been turned over to the Mexico City office of the Public Prosecutor, who will adjudicate the case.

With reports from Milenio, El Universal and Periódico Enfoque