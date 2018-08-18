‘Perfectly built’ Sonora-Arizona narco-tunnel discovered

News

The tunnel was built between San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, and San Luis on the northern side of the border

The Mexican army located a 230-meter narco-tunnel running under the United States border between San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, and San Luis, Arizona, yesterday thanks to an anonymous tip.

On the Mexican side the tunnel was found inside a building under construction and was described by a military source as being “perfectly built,” equipped with ventilation and lighting systems, and its walls and ceiling covered with wood.

Army General Raúl Guereca said today the tunnel was 1.3 meters high and nearly 18 meters below the surface of the ground. It was equipped with electricity, ventilation and small cars to transport drugs.

Inside the house in Mexico images of the Holy Death and Jesús Malverde, the “narco-saint,” were hanging on a wall. Narcos look to both figures for protection.

At the other end, the tunnel terminates inside an abandoned fast food restaurant.

No drugs were found on either side of the border or inside the tunnel, nor was anyone apprehended.

Source: MVS Noticias (sp), Associated Press (en)