National guard declared constitutional following states’ approval

The new security force known as the national guard is on its way to becoming a reality following unanimous approval by all 32 states and both houses of Congress.

It is the first time in 30 years that a constitutional amendment has been approved unanimously.

After the completion of the vote by state congresses yesterday, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate today declared the National Guard is constitutional.

Approval by only 17 states was needed for the amendment to proceed, but the lower house of Congress decided to wait until all 32 had debated it.

The last step in the process is promulgation by President López Obrador.

Congress will then prepare the secondary legislation necessary to create the new force.

Source: El Economista (sp)