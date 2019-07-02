Construction of Baja natural gas plant to begin in August

The government of Baja California Sur has announced that the construction of a US $192-million liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal will begin in August at the port of Pichilingue, La Paz.

To be operated by New Fortress Energy, a United States developer and operator of LNG energy projects, the plant should be ready to receive its first shipment of fuel in July 2020, said Governor Carlos Mendoza Davis.

He described LNG as a cheaper and cleaner alternative for electric power generation, and (the new LNG facility) should have important repercussions in the state.”

Boats, trucks, taxis and all kinds of vehicles can be converted to burn the fuel, along with the Federal Electricity Commission’s generation plants, the governor said.

New Fortress Energy CEO Wesley Edens explained that LNG transportation is among the safest in the world, and that the fuel should become a catalyst for the state’s economic growth.

