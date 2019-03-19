Edecanes might have a hard time finding work in Mexico City, but not in Agua Dulce, Veracruz.

The scantily dressed, eye-candy female models were banned in the capital last year by the previous city government, which ruled that the models would no longer be allowed at government events.

But there were several of the lingerie-clad models on Sunday at the traditional oil workers parade in Agua Dulce, Veracruz, creating some controversy on social media. One commenter asked, “Is this a traditional parade or a table dance?”

The carnival-like parade takes place on the eve of the official anniversary of the expropriation of the Mexican oil industry, a national holiday that commemorates the nationalization of the country’s petroleum reserves, facilities and companies under then-president Lázaro Cárdenas on March 18, 1938.

The models from the Mujer Bonita agency, wearing underwear, enormous wings and not much else, climbed aboard nine floats decorated to represent the different areas where Section 22 of the Mexican Oil Workers’ Union (STPRM) operates.

Some union members were not supportive of the display of near-naked women: “This is how Section 22 operates in Agua Dulce, Veracruz: throwing away money instead of supporting their temporary workers who have gone months without a contract.”

Source: Milenio (sp), Infobae (sp)