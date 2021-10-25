Nearly 70 million Mexicans have now received at least one COVID vaccine

Almost four in five Mexican adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest official data.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday that 69.97 million people, or 78% of adults, have had at least one shot. Of that number, just under 53.5 million people, or 76% of the total, are fully vaccinated.

All told, just under 115.2 million shots have been administered across Mexico’s 32 states, the Health Ministry said.

Mexico City has the highest vaccination rate in the country with 97% of adults inoculated, followed by Quintana Roo (95%), Querétaro (92%) and San Luis Potosí (89%). The federal government hasn’t offered broad vaccine access to minors, but the inoculation of adolescents with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness is now underway.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s accumulated coronavirus case tally currently stands at 3.78 million, while the official COVID-19 death toll is 286,346.

An average of 3,753 cases and 281 fatalities per day have been recorded during the past seven days. The average number of daily deaths has declined by 190 over the past three weeks, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Average daily case numbers are just 20% of the seven-day peak recorded in August.

There are currently just over 30,000 active cases across Mexico, a figure that represents 0.8% of all infections detected during the pandemic. About one in five hospital beds set aside for seriously and gravely ill coronavirus patients are currently in use, the Health Ministry said.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell said recently that more than 95% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Mexico News Daily