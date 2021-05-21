Nearly 900 refugees have fled warfare in northeastern Jalisco

The ongoing turf war between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CNJG) and the Sinaloa Cartel in northeastern Jalisco has forced nearly 900 refugees to flee their homes.

Catholic priest Manuel Sandate told the newspaper El Universal that 894 people have been forced out of their homes in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, according to the most recent count by the Divino Salvador parish in Mechoacanejo, where many refugees have found safety.

Some families from the communities of Aguatinta and Los Pocitos have returned home, but those from other communities have not. Due to the presence of the National Guard, the army and state police, some residents have been able to return home during the day to care for their animals and their land, but most do not dare stay the night, Sandate said.

“In the evening they have come back to stay here with the families who have opened their homes [to refugees],” Sandate said, who also called for continued support of the displaced people.

The state government said it has established an operations base in the area. State police are coordinating with the army and National Guard to patrol the zone, and have not reported further violence. The DIF family service agency has set up delivery points in the towns of Mechoacanejo and Rancho Nuevo, where affected families can receive support.

