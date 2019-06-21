Neglect, corruption blamed in deaths of animals at Tijuana zoo

Ineptitude and corruption have caused the death of up to 70 animals at the Parque Morelos zoo in Tijuana, Baja California, claim park vendors and former employees.

Vendors association president Dominga Monroy accused the municipal government of abandoning the zoo, causing “severe deterioration.”

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum Buenrostro has visited “the nice area at the entrance” of the park, said Monroy, but has never stepped inside and is oblivious to its condition.

Former employee Juan Alberto López stated that between 50 and 70 animals of all species have died in recent months due to a scarcity of medications to treat their illnesses.

” . . . Many of the animals died because the former zoo coordinator, Doctor Roberto Armenta . . . was inept and dedicated only to neutering dogs and cats. When an animal fell ill, we reported it to him but he didn’t care, he would just send his assistant to check on them,” accused López.

He also said that instead of hiring a firm to cremate the dead animals, Armenta buried them near the zoo’s kitchens.

Source: El Sol de Tijuana (sp)