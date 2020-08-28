Never again will there be ‘García Lunas’ in government, president says

In an effort to assure Mexicans that his administration is rooting out government corruption and that his strategy to eradicate organized crime is working President López Obrador is using the name of an unconvicted criminal suspect to make his point.

In one of several videos being used to promote his annual address to the nation on September 1, the president has declared there will be “no more García Lunas in Mexico.”

López Obrador said his strategy is to work to guarantee the safety of the people and help young people study and find work. “… never again will it be crime that governs in Mexico, no more García Lunas in the government.”

He was referring to Genaro García Luna, a former Minister of Security under former president Felipe Calderón.

García was arrested in the U.S. last year and is now awaiting trial on charges of taking millions of dollars in bribes from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s Sinaloa Cartel when he was in charge of Mexico’s Federal Police. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

López Obrador has refused to investigate Calderón’s knowledge of García Luna’s activities or ties to El Chapo because he says it would “create the perception that we’re doing it for political purposes,” but he clearly uses García Luna as an example of political corruption at its worst.

This year’s address to the nation, López Obrador’s second since taking office in late 2018, will again be delivered in the National Palace but unlike last year, governors and dignitaries are not expected to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only some cabinet members will be present.

