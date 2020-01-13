New medical university will offer degrees in medicine, nursing

The newly founded Mexico City medical university has begun taking applications and will begin classes in June.

The new university will be located in the recently created fourth section of Chapultepec Park, to the south of the third section, in what was previously a military engineering school.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the university is taking applications from aspiring medical students from all over the country.

“[The university] is primarily for preparatory school graduates from across the country who wish to return to their communities as doctors and nurses,” she said, adding that all students will receive scholarships and those from outside the city will receive housing assistance.

The institution will offer two degrees, family and community medicine and family and community nursing, and seeks to enroll 500 students for the first year.

Its educational services will be offered free of charge.

Source: El Financiero (sp)