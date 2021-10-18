New Park Royal hotels planned in 2 states

Mexican hotel chain Royal Holiday plans to invest US $400 million to build new hotels in Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo.

The complexes will be part of the Park Royal brand which has nine hotels in Mexico, including properties in Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Jalisco. The chain also has sites in the United States, Puerto Rico and Argentina.

The investment will see four new hotels in total in the Riviera Maya in Quintana Roo, in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, and in the Dominican Republic.

Royal Holiday president Pablo González Carbonell said the outlook is positive for the tourism industry. “The market is set for growth … Total recovery is just around the corner.”

The chain offers a vacation club option, where members can subscribe and vacation in more than 200 destinations around the world, a program reported to have 80,000 active members. Carbonell said that innovation was important to the chain. “We have to evolve strongly, what we are doing in the vacation club membership is … entitling you not only to our hotels, but to more than 200 destinations and all cruises. It’s a whole menu of places,” he said.

Carbonell added that before the COVID-19 pandemic the company had annual sales of 4 billion pesos (about $21 million by January 2020 exchange rates), which last year dropped 50%. He expects sales levels to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.

With reports from Milenio