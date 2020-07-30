Police in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, have formed a new squad called “Capta Leopardo” to help keep tourists safe.

Municipal security director Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola announced Wednesday that the division, made up of traffic and tourist police and water rescue officers, was created to patrol tourist areas and enforce environmental protection rules.

“Upon instructions from our mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, today the special group of the Capta Leopardo has been formed; agents are bilingual and have ecological knowledge in order to provide security to the citizens of the port of Mazatlán, as well as to tourists that visit the port,” Alfaro stated.

Astrid Macias Fregoso, director of the Tourist Attention and Protection Center, stressed that Capta Leopardo’s duties will not only ensure the safety of citizens and tourists but reinforce environmental awareness to keep the beaches clean. The group will patrol coastal areas from Delfin Beach to the lighthouse and Isla de Piedra.

