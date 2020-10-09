A new political movement opposed to the government of President López Obrador will be formally launched on October 20.

Sí por México (Yes for Mexico) is committed to combatting corruption and ending polarization fostered by the president, among other goals, according to a document posted on Twitter by Gustavo de Hoyos, president of the Mexican Employers Federation (Coparmex).

His publication of the document came hours after López Obrador said at his morning news conference that a new opposition movement was being formed. The president claimed that Claudio X. González, a businessman, and de Hoyos would head up the opposition group, which he likened to the National Anti-AMLO Front, or Frenaaa, which last month set up a protest camp in Mexico City’s main square.

“[It will be a] Frenaaa 2,” said López Obrador, best known as AMLO.

The document posted by the Coparmex chief began with a question: “What bothers you Mr. President? That citizens are organizing? That there are people who think differently?”

It confirmed that Sí por México was indeed organizing.

“We don’t want to return to how things were before but nor can we remain as we are. The citizens of Mexico must take the future of Mexico in their hands,” the document said.

“On October 20, 2020, we will begin our campaign: yes to citizens’ causes, yes to dialogue and unity, yes to the right to think differently, yes to a fairer Mexico, yes to the head-on combat of corruption, yes to listening to each other, especially others,” Sí por México said.

“This is not the movement of a single person nor two or three. Today there are at least 100 organizations supporting Sí [por México]. The people you mentioned are participating like any other organization; they’re not the bosses. … There are dozens of organizations and thousands of people behind and in front of Sí.”

Sí por México says it is a community of people and organizations that believes that “another Mexico is possible.”

“We are convinced that citizens’ participation is the best path we have to achieve the change the country has been seeking for decades,” the document said.

“Our mission is to break down the walls that separate citizens from politics and to place the great causes of citizens at the center of the political discussion … so that politicians work for the causes of citizens …”

Sí por México said it aimed to achieve its goals with a three-point plan.

“Firstly, we’re going to propose a great national agenda,” the organization said, adding that it would seek to put an end to polarization, “sterile debates” and fights between politicians.

Secondly, a “new majority” will be built around Sí por México, the document said. “We’re going to promote the proposals of Sí in every corner of the country and we’re going to join together all the organizations and people who are willing to work for a Mexico where everyone has a place.”

“… We’re going to show the government and the political parties that we are the difference between winning and losing elections; that they need us given that their duty is to work for the citizens.”

Thirdly, Sí por México said it would “challenge” political parties to adopt its proposals, asserting that a party can win our vote with a “real commitment” to them.

“We’re going to demand that they commit to our agenda in the lead-up to the next elections [in 2021] and we are going to be vigilant [to ensure that] whoever wins complies with their agreements. We’re not going to wait passively for them to come and ask for our vote, we’re going to be active so that they are accountable and win our support.”

The names of about 90 organizations appear on the document. Although de Hoyos published it on his Twitter account, Coparmex is not one of them.

Speaking at his news conference on Thursday morning, López Obrador said the formation of Sí por México was part of a plan by “organic intellectuals” to bring together opponents to his government in the lead-up to the elections, at which the lower house of federal Congress will be renewed and new municipal and state representatives will be elected.

“It’s OK, they’re within their rights and all their freedoms are guaranteed,” he said.

Despite that pledge the president, after reading a different document he attributed to Sí por México, took a moment to mock the group, saying sarcastically: “I am moved, they are so sincere.”

