Nine police arrested for extortion in Chihuahua

Eight federal police were among nine officers arrested Friday in Chihuahua on suspicion of extortion.

The state Attorney General’s office (FGE) said an extortion victim filed a formal complaint that eight Federal Police and a state police officer had intimidated him and threatened him on the phone, demanding the payment of an undisclosed sum of money.

The victim works in a mall in Chihuahua city, which was where the police had arranged to collect the extortion money.

The state police was the first to be caught by FGE agents as he was leaving the mall. He was in possession of a firearm, while cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his vehicle.

The federal officers were arrested after they had contacted the victim to demand more money. Four had been involved in making the demands; the other four provided protection and surveillance.