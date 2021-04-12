Noise levels to be studied following airport noise complaints

Some México state residents say new flight routes into Mexico City airport, which have been in operation since March 25, are disturbing the peace and threatening their health.

As a result of complaints Huixquilucan Mayor Enrique met with Transportation Deputy Minister Carlos Alfonso Morán Moguel, who agreed to examine the redesign of the routes.

The noise generated by planes flying overhead will be measured and recorded this week and the data presented to representatives of Mexico’s air navigation service, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, the municipal government and neighborhood groups.

In Huixquilucan, the noise at ground level is hitting 85 decibels as planes approach the Benito Juárez International Airport.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noisy environments above 75 decibels can be damaging. Above 85 decibels can cause cardiovascular problems due to a rise in blood pressure, stress, depression and a reduction in work productivity.

Mayor Vargas empathized with residents’ complaints. “What you are hearing now, imagine this noise at 3 a.m. To be honest, the whole community is really angry,” he said.

Silvia Campirano, who manages a residents association in La Herradura, says the problem is being felt across the community. “In the past two weeks since the new flight routes began, we have received a high number of complaints about the noise, and the effect it is having on people’s health as they can’t sleep properly.”

Herradura resident Pedro Solís is one person who has had trouble sleeping. “I think there must be cases of people waking up in nervous shock. It’s like going to a party. Probably on the first day it’s all OK, but having this constantly is too much,” he said.

Residents in southern Mexico City are also feeling the impact.

The first phase of the air traffic changes affects the Benito Juárez and Toluca airports. A second phase, begins in March 2022 and will coincide with the opening of the new General Felipe Ángeles airport in Santa Lucía.

