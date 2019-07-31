Oaxaca children travel to Morocco for international peace event

A children’s dance group from Oaxaca treated an international audience in Morocco to a taste of the rhythms of their home state’s Guelaguetza celebration at the 13th edition of the annual Children for Peace International Festival.

The Children’s Cosijoeza Dance Group from Zaachila, made up of nine boys and two girls between 7 and 13 years old, performed the feather dance, a traditional dance that incorporates Spanish and indigenous elements, today enshrined as one of the most emblematic performances of Oaxaca’s annual cultural event, the Guelaguetza.

The group’s director, Iván Cruz López, said the dance troupe received an invitation to participate in the festival in June and that the Oaxaca government provided financial assistance. He added that of the 14 different countries represented, Mexico was the only one from Latin America.

“This event gave [the children] the opportunity to have new experiences, learn and show what the feather dance is about on a world stage . . .”

Source: El Universal (sp)