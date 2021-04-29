Oaxaca city airport reopens after four-day blockade by students

The Oaxaca city airport reopened Thursday morning after teacher training students ended their four-day blockade.

The protesters restored access after coming to an agreement with the state government.

Ninety-one domestic and international flights were canceled and more than 6,000 passengers were affected during the closure.

The blockade was lifted after the director of the state Institute of Public Education (IEEPO), Francisco Ángel Villarreal, promised to respond to the students’ demands, acting on the orders of Governor Alejandro Murat.

The key demand, to guarantee graduates automatic job placements, was agreed in principal through the IEEPO’s commitment to “guarantee the hiring and job stability of graduates.”

“The agreements recognize and respect the autonomy of teacher training colleges … and avoid the imposition of curricula,” Villarreal said.

State education representatives and students met Tuesday night for nine hours, wrapping up at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with high expectations for an end to the impasse.

That morning National Guardsmen were prevented from accessing Covid-19 vaccines destined for 117,000 state education workers, before an agreement was negotiated with the protesters to allow access to the medication.

During the last two weeks the teachers in training have set fire to the offices of the state education authority, hijacked transit buses and blockaded roads and highways.

Governor Murat, who resolved another blockade in Puerto Escondido on Tuesday, maintained that disputes can only be ended by peaceful means. “With social issues, and especially with young people, we are never going to use public force … In my government dialogue is the only way,” he said.

Sources: El Universal (sp) NVI Noticias (sp)