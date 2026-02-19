Military seizes half tonne of cocaine in Oaxaca after dramatic air and ground chase

A clandestine aircraft transporting drugs was intercepted as it flew over Oaxaca by members of the Defense Ministry (Sedena), resulting in the confiscation of 534 packages of cocaine weighing more than half a tonne.

The incident — which witnesses described as being straight out of Hollywood — resulted in the forced landing of the plane and the seizure of two pick-up trucks, as well as a pursuit on the ground as suspects scattered and fled.

Security Minister Omar García Harfuch shared details of the operation on Wednesday, confirming that no arrests have been made yet.

During routine surveillance of national air space, the military detected an unauthorized flight over southern Chiapas and the Air Force immediately deployed aircraft to investigate.

The suspect plane was seen landing among palm trees and bushes in the southern coastal region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec near the village of Huamúchil, Oaxaca, where two pick-up trucks arrived and their occupants began offloading packages from the plane.

Before they could finish the transfer a military helicopter approached and hovered above the scene, forcing the suspects to make a run for it. However, soldiers and National Guardsmen cornered the suspects near the Laguna Superior, prompting the unknown individuals to abandon the two pickup trucks.



El Universal newspaper reported that residents of the small town “watched the events as if on a movie set, eagerly following every detail, like when the helicopter landed on the soccer field of the local elementary school.”

Police officers on the scene said that “between three and four occupants of the vans escaped, and two or three even snatched two motorcycles from local residents to flee, while others boarded motorcycle taxis and escaped.”

Some suspects apparently managed to escape via the Pan American Highway to the east, while others fled toward the village of San Dionisio to the southwest.

While some agents pursued the suspects, the main force of the military secured the scene and took possession of the illegal cargo.

“This operation is the result of permanent surveillance of Mexican airspace and is part of ongoing actions to combat drug trafficking and weaken the structures of organized crime,” García Harfuch said. “It also represents the neutralization of millions of doses of drugs, preventing their sale and distribution within the country.”

The drugs and vehicles were transported out of the area on Wednesday, García Harfuch said, adding that the case was handed over to the Federal Attorney General’s Office who will continue the investigation and look for those responsible.

Another bust major bust followed soon after: On Thursday morning, García Harfuch reported that 4 tonnes of cocaine had been seized from a submarine off the coast of Colima. All told, Mexican authorities have confiscated nearly 10 tonnes of cocaine this week, he said.

With reports from El Universal, El Financiero, Diario Marca and Diario Presente