Zipolite beach in Oaxaca is always popular among people who like to spend time on the beach unclothed, but never more so than during its International Nudist Festival.

More than 4,000 participants are expected to celebrate the festival’s fourth edition from February 1 to 3, when activities will include nude yoga, beach volleyball au naturel, unclad obstacle courses and body painting.

Sami Pineda, mayor of the municipality of San Pedro Pochutla, said local authorities are in favor of promoting the event because of the boost to the local economy.

The mayor said that since it began the festival has been considered one of the best by the international nudist community and attracts visitors from all over the globe. This year, she has asked the federal government for organizational help and assistance with security.

Juan Marcos Castañeda Jair, president of the Zipolite Nudist Federation, clarified that nudism is not sex or swapping partners but freedom, contact with nature, acceptance without giving undue importance to one’s physical characteristics and having fun with friends and family.

Since 1950, Zipolite has been known worldwide for promoting nudism, its tolerance for marijuana consumption, and more recently, as a sought-after destination for gay weddings.

Source: Milenio (sp)