One of FBI’s most wanted captured in Michoacán

El Tablas, one of 10 most wanted in US.

One of the 10 most wanted men in the United States was arrested yesterday in Uruapan, Michoacán.

Eduardo Ravelo Rodríguez, known also as Richolm and El Tablas among other aliases, was apprehended by federal officials along with three of his collaborators. The men were carrying several firearms and an undetermined amount of methamphetamine at the time of their arrest.

The government of the United States has a standing extradition order against him for racketeering, money laundering and conspiracy to possess heroin, cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

He is also wanted for numerous murders in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. His criminal activities are alleged to have begun in 2003. In 2008 and 2011, Ravelo was indicted in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas.

Ravelo has been singled out as one of the founding leaders of the Barrio Azteca transnational gang, with an area of influence extending to the cities of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez. More recently, the criminal organization is said to have extended its activities into Michoacán.

Barrio Azteca is believed to maintain close ties with Línea gang, considered to be the armed branch of the Juárez Cartel. That organization is embroiled in a years-long violent turf war with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The FBI posted a reward of up to US $100,000 last year for any information leading directly to the arrest of Ravelo. At the time, it warned that Ravelo was considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Source: Milenio (sp)