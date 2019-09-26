Study finds 34% of online buyers have been victims of fraud

A new survey has found that 34% of online shoppers in Mexico were victims of fraud at least once in the past year.

Conducted by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) in collaboration with the market research company Netquest, the survey also found that 60% of online shoppers believe that fraud has increased.

The same percentage said they are wary of entering their credit or debit card details on e-commerce platforms, although 60% said that making online payments is more secure than before.

Despite the wariness, AMVO found that online shopping has become much more popular. In 2017, only 7% of people said that they shopped online on a weekly basis but that figure has now grown to 38%.

One reason for the growth could be that 64% of respondents said that making a purchase online is easy.

The AMVO survey, which mainly polled people aged 16 to 44, found that online purchases are most commonly made using mobile telephones.

Clothes, electronic goods and groceries continue to be the most popular products bought by Mexicans on the internet, while purchases of medications and food from restaurants are on the rise.

The survey also found that eight of 10 people have at least once abandoned their plan to make a purchase after selecting an item or items on an e-commerce site.

The most common reasons why they decided not to buy were because they were asked to provide too much personal information, they had a change of heart or the purchase took too long to process.

Source: Expansión (sp), Forbes (sp)