Some people loathe them for allegedly having put many mom-and-pop corner stores out of business, but in Chalchihuites, Zacatecas, the opening of its first Oxxo store was cause for community celebration.

The store was inaugurated this week in an elaborate ceremony led by Mayor Laura Nava Reveles.

In a speech to mark the occasion, Nava said the opening of an Oxxo represents a big step forward.

“This will be a big benefit for our town,” she said. “In addition to offering a variety of products for sale and 24-hour service, it will allow us to make and receive bank deposits and other transactions.”

Chalchihuites is a municipality of around 10,000 people, of which 3,000 live in the municipal seat of the same name. It is located 230 kilometers from Zacatecas city, near the Durango border.

The ceremony was also attended by a Catholic priest, who blessed the new store, which is located across from the town square.

In messages posted on Facebook, some residents thanked the local government for allowing the store to open, while others expressed concern that it would harm small grocery stores.

Oxxo, owned by the Femsa beverage company, is the largest chain of convenience stores in Latin America, with more than 18,000 locations in Mexico. The company reported opening new stores at a rate of almost four a day in 2018, a rhythm it hopes to maintain this year.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Sol de Zacatecas (sp), Forbes México (sp)