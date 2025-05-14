Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Security Ministry seizes US $99.5M in drugs during latest border operation

A drug bust in Janos, Chihuahua, resulted in the seizure of 100 packages containing nearly 500 kilograms of methamphetamine.
A drug bust in Janos, Chihuahua, resulted in the seizure of 100 packages containing nearly 500 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The Security Ministry’s crackdown on criminal gangs in Mexico’s northern border region continues to yield results.

On Monday, the government reported that Operación Frontera Norte (Operation Northern Border) had dismantled two drug warehouses in Sinaloa over the weekend, seizing 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and 20 kg of marijuana as well as chemical substances and other drug precursors. Officials estimated the value of items confiscated at 1.9 billion pesos (US $99.5 million). 

A week earlier, the Security Ministry (SSPC) arrested 21 suspects and dismantled seven drug warehouses containing a total of 25,000 liters and 95 kg of chemical substances used to make fentanyl. That bust was estimated at US $29 million.

In other actions from May 9-11, the SSPC seized nearly 116,000 kg of cocaine, 25 kg of marijuana and more than 3,000 kg of fentanyl, while also capturing semi-automatic rifles, a dozen guns, several magazines and cartridges.

Authorities arrested 16 people across the states of Baja California, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas, and impounded three properties. They also dismantled 36 unauthorized video cameras installed in public areas, confiscated five cell phones, seized 11 vehicles and confiscated over $662,000 in U.S. currency.

All actions of the operation “were carried out in the strictest adherence to the rule of law and with full respect for the rights” of those apprehended, the government said. 

The statement comes amid recent criticism of the judiciary, levied by Security Minister Omar García Harfuch

Last Thursday, García Harfuch said more than 100 dangerous criminals have been released as a result of controversial judicial rulings. Mexico’s top cop even identified several judges by name. The Federal Attorney General’s Office is reportedly preparing charges against some of the judges.

The government of Mexico launched Operation Northern Border on Feb. 5 to crack down on drug trafficking, human trafficking and weapons smuggling. Since then, the SSPC has netted 3,219 arrests and decommissioned 2,717 weapons. Officials have also seized 437,619 cartridges of varying calibers and 13,441 magazines.

Additionally, officials have destroyed more than 31,600 kilos of drugs, including nearly 178 kilos of fentanyl. The operation has also seized 2,515 vehicles and appropriated 412 properties. 

With reports from La Jornada and N+

