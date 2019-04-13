Out of 269 beaches analyzed, just one failed the grade

Testing of 269 beaches for water quality in readiness for the Easter vacation found only one that didn’t make the grade.

The health regulatory agency Cofepris reported that 268 beaches were safe for recreational use.

The only beach that did not pass the commission’s review was Sayulita beach in Nayarit, which is under a permanent sanitation watch by the agency.

A project to upgrade the town’s treatment plant is currently under way, including the installation of an outfall that will carry treated wastewater offshore.

Cofepris said its testing took more than 1,600 samples of sea water from beaches in 17 different coastal states — including the country’s most popular destinations.

To pass the test the water must contain less than 200 fecal coliforms per 100 milliliters of water.

The commission highlighted the importance of clean beaches for the national economy and local development, and recognized that some beaches have received the internationally recognized Blue Flag designation in recognition of their status as sustainable destinations.