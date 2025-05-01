Mexico’s growing Indian community comes together after Kashmir terror attack

A deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, within the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the lives of 26 civilians and injured at least 20 others, sparking international condemnation and expressions of solidarity, including within Mexico. The incident occurred on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot accessible mainly by foot or horseback.

Five militants armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines reportedly opened fire on tourists. Most victims were Hindu males from various Indian states, though one Christian tourist and one Nepali national were also killed. The attack is considered the deadliest of its kind in the region in over two decades.

Members of the Indian diaspora and friends from Mexico gathered at the Embassy of India in Mexico City today to pay floral tributes and solemnly remember the innocent victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. We stand united against terrorism and in solidarity… pic.twitter.com/3hDkP3zIVi — India in México (@IndEmbMexico) April 28, 2025

Indian authorities have intensified security presence and launched a search for the perpetrators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible will face justice. The incident has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The tragedy has resonated globally, with U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen denouncing the attack.

In Mexico City, a solemn prayer meeting was held at the Embassy of India on April 27, attended by members of the Indian diaspora and Mexican friends mourning the victims. Similarly, in Querétaro, a silent gathering organized by the Indian community and allies underscored a message of unity against violence. The Embassy of Mexico in India said that Mexico stands against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, extending condolences to the government of India and all its people.

The over 10,000 Indians living in Mexico often work for IT companies, are entrepreneurs or work in the automotive, manufacturing or pharmaceutical sector. India expressed gratitude for the international solidarity shown, emphasizing shared values in the fight against terrorism and the pursuit of peace and justice. The events in Mexico City and Querétaro highlighted deepening cross-continental bonds, with bilateral trade between India and Mexico expected to reach roughly $12 billion by 2026, according to the Indian Embassy in Mexico.

Mexico News Daily