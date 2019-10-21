Panama Posse rally set to sail: 150 boats will visit 7 countries

The third annual Panama Posse rally will take 150 boats on a 3,700-kilometer journey to destinations in Mexico and six Central American countries starting in December.

The rally starts at the Marina Puerto de la Navidad in Barra de la Navidad, Jalisco, on December 5 and finishes May 30, 2020, at the Marina Vista Mar, Panama.

The rally has grown from 83 boats in its first year to the 150 that are expected in this year’s event. The vessels include power boats and sailboats measuring 27 to 225 feet long.

Rally participants are expected to spend around US $6 million during the trip, which will be “the adventure of a lifetime,” according to information provided by Posse founder Dietmar Petutschnig.

“There are many benefits to joining the Panama Posse. Among them are fleet safety and security, discounts at marinas, 350 verified anchorages, accurate and detailed customs and immigration procedures, cultural land excursions and group parties, contests and special events at most marinas,” event organizers said.

In the past, participants have come from 15 countries.

Before the start of the rally, three events will be held in San Diego, California, where prospective participants can learn more about the route.

More information is available at www.panamaposse.com.

Mexico News Daily