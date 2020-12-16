Partying, gun-happy cops investigated in Michoacán

Municipal and state security officials are investigating an incident in which at least 10 Michoacán state and Morelia municipal police officers were caught on video at a house party last weekend where a gun were fired into the air.

The 20-second video was recorded at night and not clear. But what was on the video was enough for municipal and state authorities to launch their own separate investigations.

Michaocán police said they had identified one of their female employees in the video.

Morelia Mayor Raúl Morón Orozco said he had instructed the police to open an internal investigation into the video.

Any officers found to be involved in the incident would be sanctioned according to municipal regulations, he said.

In the video, which shows what appears to be a small house party, multiple people dressed in what appear to be police uniforms are seen drinking and dancing inside a house. Later in the video, men in civilian clothes who Morelia security officials have identified as municipal police officers are seen on a patio outside.

One of them shoots a pistol into the air three times in the general direction of a street. A municipal police car can be seen parked in the background.

