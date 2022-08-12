News
Pemex is preparing to submit evidence that it has built the world's longest non-vertical borehole, according to its CEO. Pemex is preparing to submit evidence that it has built the world's longest non-vertical borehole, according to its CEO. Twitter @OctavioRomero_O

Pemex going for Guinness record with new underground pipeline

Building the pipeline underground will protect the coastline and mangroves, the CEO said

Published on Friday, August 12, 2022

The state oil company Pemex has set a new record for the world’s longest non-vertical borehole, CEO Octavio Romero claimed Thursday.

Pemex has drilled a 2.1-kilometer-long horizontal borehole along the coast of Tabasco through which a new oil pipeline will run.

Romero flew over the subterranean perforation on Thursday and posted footage of his experience to social media.

“In doing this project we achieved a directional or subterranean perforation of 2.1 kilometers. It’s a distance that hasn’t been achieved anywhere in the world, a very important project that protects the environment,” the Pemex chief said in a video posted to Twitter.

Pemex CEO Octavio Romero shared his flyover of the world record candidate site on Twitter.

“… We’re documenting it because it’s a world record, we’re documenting it for Guinness World Records. … More than 30,000 barrels of oil will flow through this oil pipeline,” Romero said.

There is an existing Guinness record for the deepest penetration into the earth’s crust – the over 12-kilometer-deep Kola Superdeep Borehole in Russia – but there doesn’t appear to be one for a non-vertical borehole.

Romero said that oil from three new Gulf of Mexico oil fields will run through the 24-inch pipeline that will pass through the new pipeline, which reaches depths of 25 meters.

“To avoid damage to the environment, erosion, damage to [the sea], damage to mangroves, … the pipeline won’t go over the seabed nor over land, it will be underground,” he said.

With reports from Energía Hoy and XEVT

