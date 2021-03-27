Planning a move to Mexico? Updated guide offers latest on immigration

Anyone considering a move to Mexico or looking to formalize their immigration status will find a wealth of information about the immigration process and visas in an updated guide available for download free of charge.

Published by the website Mexperience, the 2021 edition of the Mexico Immigration Guide is an exhaustive resource about immigration and visas in Mexico.

The guide, which takes into account the sweeping 2012 changes to Mexican immigration law as well as more recent minor changes, includes information about legal residency, the various types of residency permits, the qualification criteria for different visas, the documents required to support an application, visa fees, and rights obtained with each visa type.

According to Mexperience, the 2021 Mexico Immigration Guide is a “definitive source of information about Mexican immigration and visas and an ideal resource for anyone who seeks to live, work, retire, invest, or start a business in Mexico.”

All of the information in the guide is cross-checked with immigration experts and supported by more than a decade of readers’ feedback as well as practical experience helping people to apply for legal residency in Mexico, the publisher said.

Mexico News Daily