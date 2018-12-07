The suspected leader of the Nuevo León cell of the Gulf Cartel was arrested this week in Mérida, Yucatán, after committing a traffic violation.

Eleazar “El Chelelo” Medina Rojas, 46, was taken into custody by agents of the federal Public Security Secretariat. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Nuevo León and he is also wanted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Following his apprehension, state police increased surveillance in various points in Yucatán in preparation for any violent reaction that might follow the cartel leader’s arrest.

Medina has been in custody before. He was arrested in 2007 and served an eight-year prison term. Upon his release in 2015 he returned to work for the Zetas cartel. He was arrested again in early 2016 but was released soon after.

