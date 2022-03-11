CDMX’s Polanco neighborhood hosts gastronomy festival this weekend

Mexico City’s Campo Marte sports complex, in the Polanco neighborhood, will open its doors this weekend to thousands of foodies, wine lovers and locals for Sabor es Polanco, one of Mexico City’s major annual gastronomical festivals.

Happening March 12 and 13, Sabor es Polanco’s eighth annual event will bring together restaurants, national winemakers and spirits distillers, as well as hundreds of gourmet products, for visitors to sample at their leisure. Attendees can map their own route through the festival, which will include over 200 stands.

This festival has become a capital tradition for businesses and the public alike. Capital restaurants as varied as Trivuu, La Palma and Il Becco will be in attendance.

Attendees will also be able to watch chefs prepare massive batches of paella over an open fire or roast a whole pig over a bed of coals while sipping top Mexican wines or a hand-crafted cocktail. Mezcals, tequilas, charandas and sotols will be featured for sampling, both from traditional and newcomer brands.

The event not only attracts top Mexican food and beverage providers but also a number of celebrities in the industry, including media figures, influencers, famous chefs, sommeliers and journalists.

A preview of what Polanco’s Trivuu restaurant will be offering at this year’s Sabor es Polanco.

Tickets for this event, which runs both days from 1-6 p.m., can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Mexico News Daily