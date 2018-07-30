Police arrest cartel boss believed responsible for missing Italians in Jalisco

News

Regional cartel chief suspected of controlling criminal activities in several Jalisco and Colima municipalities

A regional leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) arrested in Zapopan, Jalisco, is believed responsible for the January 31 disappearance of three Italian citizens.

The arrest of José Guadalupe “Don Lupe” Rodríguez Castillo was the result of a joint investigation by the Federal Police and the National Defense Secretariat and carried out by agents from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC).

AIC chief Omar García Harfuch said “El Quince,” as Rodríguez is also known, is believed to have controlled cartel activities in the Jalisco municipalities of Ciudad Guzmán, San Gabriel, Tecalitlán, Tolimán, Tonila, Tuxpan Zapotiltic and Zapotitlán de Vadillo.

The gang leader was also active in neighboring Colima state in the municipalities of Minatitlán and Tecomán, and in the capital, Manzanillo.

García also said that Rodríguez is presumed to be linked to the disappearance six months ago in Tecalitlán of Raffaele Risso, 60, his son Antonio, 25, and his nephew, Vincenzo Camino, 29.

Investigations have indicated that Tecalitlán municipal police were on Rodríguez’s payroll. Four officers were arrested in February.

They gave evidence that the three Italian citizens were intercepted in Tecalitlán and taken to Jilotlán de los Dolores to be delivered to the CJNG. The officers also stated they were under orders of former police chief Hugo Enrique Martínez Muñiz.

The cartel boss Rodríguez was arrested in the company of an accomplice, José Guadalupe Rodríguez Doroteo.

Both have been transported to Mexico City and placed in the custody of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Organized Crime (SEIDO).

Source: Milenio (sp)