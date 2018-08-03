Sonora police chief joins the fun, does the Chona Challenge

News

It's against the law in his municipality, but that didn't stop him

It’s against the law but that didn’t stop a Sonora police chief joining in the fun of the Chona Challenge, in which a driver hops out of a slow-moving vehicle and dances alongside while someone films the proceedings.

Santa Ana Chief José Cruz Urbina, fully armed and in uniform — and with a broad smile on his face — did just that, stepping out of his patrol vehicle and doing the Chona Challenge for the next 19 seconds.

The challenge has been a big hit across Mexico and Latin America, despite the risks.

The Federal Police issued a warning this week to advise motorists of the risk to themselves and third parties.

It also pointed out that doing the Chona Challenge violates federal traffic laws.

It is also illegal in Chief Cruz’s own municipality. Transit authorities have prohibited the practice and announced a fine of 800 pesos and the impoundment of a Chona Challenger’s vehicle.

There was no word on what action, if any, was taken against Cruz, whose Chona dance video was distributed on Twitter.

But at least one social media user offered words of his own, commenting that the chief’s action was the most meaningful thing he’d done since assuming office.

Source: Xeva (sp)