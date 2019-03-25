Chief fired after police go on strike in Comondú, Baja Sur

The municipal police chief and a deputy have been dismissed in Comondú, Baja California Sur, after officers went on strike Saturday to protest the kidnapping of six of their colleagues.

Armed civilians nabbed the police officers early Saturday morning while they were on patrol. They were found beaten later in the morning in Villa Morelos, about 20 kilometers from where they were taken.

In response, the Comondú police department went on strike, demanding that Mayor Walter Valenzuela Acosta address a series of problems afflicting the force.

Striking police occupied municipal police headquarters in Ciudad Constitución, where they displayed signs demanding a response to insecurity in the municipality.

Two days before the officers’ kidnapping, armed men entered police headquarters in nearby Ciudad Insurgentes, where they helped themselves to the contents of the armory.

Mayor Valenzuela met with police on Sunday, later announcing that an agreement had been reached and that police chief Rusbiel Jabadilla Arista and the deputy chief had been dismissed.

He said the dismissal was intended to avoid putting police personnel at risk.

Jabadilla, who served 18 years in the navy, had been appointed to the chief’s position on January 29.

Comondú, located in the center of the state, has a population of about 75,000.

Source: Milenio (sp), BCS Noticias (sp)