Authorities have captured six members of a gang dedicated to the theft and sale of propane gas in México state.

The investigation and operation was carried out by the Federal Police and the Attorney General’s Office with support from Pemex.

After an investigation, a judge issued a search warrant for three buildings in the municipality of Ecatepec and one in Texcoco, identified as the “Don Manuel” boarding house in Los Reyes Zacatepec. Police say that the buildings were used to store propane stolen from the Cactus-Guadalajara pipeline.

Federal authorities have requested custody of the boarding house from the municipality of Texcoco while the investigation proceeds.

Authorities also seized 42 tanker trucks and 222,000 liters of propane.

Source: Milenio (sp)