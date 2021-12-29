Port of Manzanillo to get US $30-million injection

The port of Manzanillo in Colima is set to benefit from a US $30 million investment from one of its operators.

SSA México plans to invest in eight new cranes for its container shipping terminal.

The company said that both the ports of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas, in the neighboring state of Michoacán, had a fruitful year.

It added that the traffic at its Manzanillo terminal had increased 10% in annual terms. It accounted for 30% of all traffic handled at Pacific ports in 2021.

SSA México also plans to invest in the cruise industry by making infrastructural improvements to the ports of Cozumel, Quintana Roo, and Puerto Progreso, Yucatán, the newspaper El Economista reported.

The port of Manzanillo is Mexico’s biggest, according to the shipping website icontainers. It acts as a point of entry on the Pacific Ocean for freight from the United States and Asia and its principal exports are beer, sugar, copper, steel pipes, coal and resins.

SSA México is owned by Carrix, which is headquartered in Seattle.

With reports from El Economista